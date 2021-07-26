Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 2,544 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.71. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

