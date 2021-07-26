FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Financial Contrast

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FIGS alerts:

This table compares FIGS and Levi Strauss & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $263.11 million 24.19 $49.76 million N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. $4.45 billion 2.40 -$127.14 million $0.21 126.71

FIGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Levi Strauss & Co..

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 5.78% 25.98% 6.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FIGS and Levi Strauss & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 9 0 3.00

FIGS presently has a consensus price target of $41.91, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus price target of $32.56, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than FIGS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats FIGS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co. operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. The company sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores and other third-party retail locations. It operates approximately 3,100 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.