Financial Contrast: Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54%

0.1% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Braskem and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braskem and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.30 $773.65 million $1.97 7.16 TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.76 $4.39 million N/A N/A

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Braskem beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

