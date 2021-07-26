Financial Contrast: RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and RadView Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 19.70 $64.46 million $1.24 163.68 RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than RadView Software.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and RadView Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 10.67% 15.28% 2.64% RadView Software N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of RadView Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paylocity and RadView Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50 RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paylocity currently has a consensus target price of $197.93, indicating a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Paylocity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than RadView Software.

Summary

Paylocity beats RadView Software on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company's WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

