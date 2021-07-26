Firo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.31 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Firo has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00012554 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $56.81 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,267 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

