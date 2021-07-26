First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in First American Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.50 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

