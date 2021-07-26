FirstService (FSV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $182.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

