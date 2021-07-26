Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FCUUF opened at $0.42 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $271.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.