Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.08.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 171,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,036 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,665,000 after purchasing an additional 87,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $7.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,312. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -279.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.63. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

