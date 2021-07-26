Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $33,894,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FND opened at $120.18 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

