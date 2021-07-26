Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) by 275.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GHYG opened at $50.54 on Monday. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67.

