Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 924,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,790,000 after purchasing an additional 686,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.