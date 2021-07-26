Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $828,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,816 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

