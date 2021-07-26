Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $721,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $63.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

