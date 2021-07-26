Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.38% of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

HTEC opened at $47.03 on Monday. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11.

