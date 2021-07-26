Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 732 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

