Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,327 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 495.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $56.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

