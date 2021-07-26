Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of FLUIF stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $42.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

