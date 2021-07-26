Flux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $515,334.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $19.77 million and $515,334.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00274882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00121663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00150219 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001857 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,258,915 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.