Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce sales of $413.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $415.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $313.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of FOCS opened at $50.11 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.00.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.