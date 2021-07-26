Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

