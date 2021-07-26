FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,079 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $93.57 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

