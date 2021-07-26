Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. 170,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $46,319,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 398,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

