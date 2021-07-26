Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,300,000 after purchasing an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

