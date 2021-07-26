Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.00

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63.97 ($0.84), with a volume of 9680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.40 million and a PE ratio of 47.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($457,277.24). Also, insider Zoe Holland bought 42,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £24,904.49 ($32,537.88).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

