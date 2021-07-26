Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $742.80

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 742.80 ($9.70) and last traded at GBX 752.73 ($9.83), with a volume of 55303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.20 ($9.74).

Several brokerages recently commented on FRES. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,010.83 ($13.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

