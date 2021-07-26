Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) versus Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Critical Contrast

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Frontier Group and Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian -91.32% -103.19% -16.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian $844.81 million 1.19 -$510.93 million ($11.96) -1.64

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hawaiian.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Frontier Group and Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Hawaiian 3 4 2 0 1.89

Frontier Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.66, suggesting a potential upside of 51.07%. Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Hawaiian.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Hawaiian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and Boston, Massachusetts; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York. In addition, the company offers daily service on its Neighbor Island routes among the six major islands of the State of Hawai'i. Further, it provides scheduled service on its international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Tokyo (Haneda and Narita), Japan, Osaka, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 19 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 18 Airbus A321-200 for the North America and international routes, as well as owns four ATR42 aircraft for the Â’Ohana by Hawaiian' Neighbor Island service and four ATR72 aircraft for its Neighbor Island cargo operations. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

