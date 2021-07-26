FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report sales of $644.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $624.49 million to $664.50 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $5,141,000.

FCN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,021. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

