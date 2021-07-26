FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,441 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FuelCell Energy worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 664,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,911 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.40 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

