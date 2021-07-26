Fullen Financial Group Buys 407 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3,285.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 858,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,973,000 after acquiring an additional 832,986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,165. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

