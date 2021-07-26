Fullen Financial Group Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

