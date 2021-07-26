FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Welbilt, Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welbilt in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.