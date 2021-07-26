FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

