FY2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raised by William Blair

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $12.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.69.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

NYSE:DFS opened at $123.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $48.36 and a 52 week high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

