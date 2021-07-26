Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $2.58. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 305,740 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Gaotu Techedu currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.21.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.