GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $89.97 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

GATX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.98. GATX has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,733,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after buying an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 35.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 90.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 186,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.