Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $500.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $369.88.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC opened at $449.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.80. Generac has a 1-year low of $134.15 and a 1-year high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.