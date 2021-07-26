Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.88.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $449.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.80. Generac has a 52 week low of $134.15 and a 52 week high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

