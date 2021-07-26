Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.95. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
