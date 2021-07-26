Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.95. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

