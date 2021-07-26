Genuine Parts Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $129.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.32. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.04 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

