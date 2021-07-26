Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,871 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Evans Bancorp worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBN. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

