Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UIHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United Insurance by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United Insurance in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UIHC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

