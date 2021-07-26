Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III acquired 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPKE opened at $11.58 on Monday. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $410.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.1813 dividend. This is a positive change from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

