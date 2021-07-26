Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,930 shares of company stock worth $92,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.49 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

