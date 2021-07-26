Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 64.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

