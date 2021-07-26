Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 717,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAVS opened at $3.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $266.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 4.70. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 287.48% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

