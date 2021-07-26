Getty Realty (GTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.860-1.880 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.12 on Monday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Getty Realty Company Profile

