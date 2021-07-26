Gifto (GTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.23 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $25.18 million and $6.23 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00847068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084522 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

