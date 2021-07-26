Gillson Capital LP Acquires Shares of 96,351 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

