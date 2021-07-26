Gillson Capital LP Buys New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after buying an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

ALLY opened at $51.79 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

